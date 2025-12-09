The Department of War of the US government Tuesday, December 09, launched GenAImil, a military-focused Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform powered by Google Gemini. Announcing the launch of GenAI.mil, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said, "This platform puts the worlds most powerful frontier AI models directly into the hands of every American warrior." Hegseth further added that, "We will continue to aggressively field the world’s best technology to make our fighting force more lethal than ever before. And all, American made." ‘Department of War’: Trump Administration Pushes To Restore Pentagon’s Name.

US Launches GenAI.mil Platform For Military

Today, we are unleashing https://t.co/NzcgVsCcI2 This platform puts the worlds most powerful frontier AI models directly into the hands of every American warrior. We will continue to aggressively field the world’s best technology to make our fighting force more lethal than ever… pic.twitter.com/jqAhN32zjQ — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) December 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Pete Hegseth). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

