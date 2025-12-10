Google AI Plus subscription has been launched in India, offering various features for users. Google promises AI and expanded storage with this plan and access to the Gemini app. Google AI Plus price in India is INR 199 for 6 months as per the official website. The subscribers will get enhanced access to Gemini 3 Pro, offering Deep Research, image generation with Nano Banana Pro, and limited video creation via Veo 3.1. Additionally, users will get Fast4, additional AI filmmaking tools in Flow, Whisk offering access to image-to-video, and 200 monthly AI credits. Google also provides NotebookLM, a research and writing assistant with more Audio Overviews, Gemini integration in Gmail and Docs, and 200 GB total storage across Photos, Drive, and Gmail. Grok-Powered X Algorithm To Go Live This Month, Will Let Platform Read 100 Million Posts per Day: Elon Musk.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)