‘Globalisation Is Dead’: Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu Urges India To Build Sovereign AI After US Restricts Anthropic Models

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Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has called on India to accelerate its technological self reliance following the US government’s export controls that led Anthropic to disable access to its advanced Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models for users outside America. Vembu described the development as a stark reminder that technology is now central to national sovereignty and security. He declared that globalisation is effectively over and urged Bharat to forge its own way forward by embracing smaller Indian and Chinese open source models while deepening domestic research and development efforts. Zoho is pursuing alternative, cost effective AI approaches, emphasising patience in building sovereign capabilities. Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Warns of ‘Insane’ AI-Driven Tech Bubble, Says Valuations Are ‘Even Bigger Than 1999’.

Sridhar Vembu Says Globalisation Is Dead After US Restricts Anthropic's Mythos 5 and Fable 5

This is big: all access to Mythos and Fable AI models disabled for everyone outside America. First thoughts: 1. Technology is the ultimate weapon. National sovereignty, national security, all of it is now about technology. 2. Globalization is dead and Bharat must find her… https://t.co/kCQpq93D3r — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) June 13, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).