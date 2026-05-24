Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus India Launch Confirmed on June 4; Check Expected Price, Specifications

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Motorola India has officially announced that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will launch in the country on 4 June 2026. The premium smartphone is expected to feature a 6.8-inch 1.5K quad-curved OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 5200-nit peak brightness. It is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset and run on Hello UX based on Android 16, with three years of major OS updates. The camera setup includes a triple 50MP rear system with a 3.5x periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP front camera. It will pack a large 6500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and wireless charging support. The device will be available in multiple premium finishes and colours including brown, red, and teal. It is expected to be priced under INR 50,000 and sold via Flipkart. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India, Expected Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Launch in India on June 4, 2026

Crafted to stand out from every angle. Launching 4th June on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and leading retail stores.#motorolaEdge70ProPlus #stunninginsideout pic.twitter.com/ckCVEVCrT8 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 24, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Motorola India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).