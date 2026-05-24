Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus India Launch Confirmed on June 4; Check Expected Price, Specifications
Motorola India has confirmed the launch of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ on 4 June 2026. The premium smartphone is expected to feature a 6.8-inch 1.5K quad-curved OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, triple 50MP rear cameras, and a 6500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. The device is tipped to launch under INR 50,000 via Flipkart.
Motorola India has officially announced that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will launch in the country on 4 June 2026. The premium smartphone is expected to feature a 6.8-inch 1.5K quad-curved OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 5200-nit peak brightness. It is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset and run on Hello UX based on Android 16, with three years of major OS updates. The camera setup includes a triple 50MP rear system with a 3.5x periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP front camera. It will pack a large 6500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and wireless charging support. The device will be available in multiple premium finishes and colours including brown, red, and teal. It is expected to be priced under INR 50,000 and sold via Flipkart. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India, Expected Specifications and Features.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Launch in India on June 4, 2026
Crafted to stand out from every angle.
Launching 4th June on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and leading retail stores.#motorolaEdge70ProPlus #stunninginsideout pic.twitter.com/ckCVEVCrT8
— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 24, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).