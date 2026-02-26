Motorola has unveiled the Edge 70 Fusion smartphone, set to launch in India on 6 March 2026. The device features the world’s first 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main camera with OIS and Moto AI enhancements for improved photography and 4K video recording. It also boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED quad-curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate and brightness of up to 5200 nits. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, the handset offers 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is equipped with a 7000mAh battery supporting 68W TurboPower charging. Additional specifications include a 13MP ultra-wide camera, a 32MP front-facing camera, an IP68 rating, and Android with three OS upgrades. The device will be available in Pantone Silhouette, Blue Surf and Country Air colour options via Flipkart, motorola.in, and authorised retail stores. Pricing details are yet to be officially announced. Realme Narzo Power 5G To Launch in India on March 5 With 10,001mAh Battery; Check Other Leaked Specifications.

