American YouTuber MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson has expressed his concern about the fast growth of AI-generated videos and how they might affect content creators. MrBeast is one of the most followed YouTubers in the world with around 443 million subscribers. His thoughts come at a time when artificial intelligence (AI) is quickly advancing in the video creation to produce high-quality content without human involvement. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 5, 2025, MrBeast said, "When AI videos are just as good as normal videos, I wonder what that will do to YouTube and how it will impact the millions of creators currently making content for a living.. scary times." OpenAI and Jony Ive Face Technical Issues While Developing Screenless AI Device, Scheduled 2026 Release May Be Delayed: Report.

MrBeast Warns AI Videos Could Disrupt YouTube Creators

When AI videos are just as good as normal videos, I wonder what that will do to YouTube and how it will impact the millions of creators currently making content for a living.. scary times. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 5, 2025

