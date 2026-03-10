OnePlus India is building excitement for its upcoming Nord Buds 4 Pro true wireless earbuds, teasing a launch on 19 March at 12 PM IST. The sleek promotional image highlights “Quiet Space” – likely referring to advanced active noise cancellation for immersive listening – along with “Max Bass” for powerful low-end audio that bass enthusiasts will appreciate. Rumoured to retail at INR 3,999, these in-ear TWS earbuds are expected to offer deep bass response (20Hz–20kHz), water resistance, touch controls, and a low-latency gaming mode. Building on the Nord series’ reputation for strong value, they are also expected to feature sweat-resistant durability and seamless Bluetooth connectivity. Poco X8 Pro Max Price in India.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launch Confirmed on March 19, 2026

You might want to keep an ear out. #OnePlusNordBuds4Pro pic.twitter.com/AroGLZVNjM — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 10, 2026

