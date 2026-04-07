OnePlus is set to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 6, in India today. The launch event is scheduled for 7 PM IST and will be live-streamed via the company's official social media handles and YouTube. Positioned as a major upgrade, the device features a 1.5K 165Hz AMOLED display with 3,600 nits of peak brightness and Crystal Guard Glass. Under the hood, the Nord 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and a massive 9,000mAh battery. It includes a 50MP Sony main camera with OIS and an IP69K rating for extreme durability. The OnePlus Nord 6 price in India is expected to range between INR 35,000 and INR 40,000. OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Today; Check Time, Expected Price, Specifications.

OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Event Live Streaming Link

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