OnePlus is tipped to launch its new smartphones, the OnePlus Turbo 6V and OnePlus Turbo 6, in China on January 8, 2025. These new smartphones will feature a new design compared to the OnePlus 15 model, with the same rectangular camera module on the rear but a different layout. According to a tipster, the OnePlus Turbo 6 will be launched with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and Adreno 825 GPU. It will run on an Android 16-based OS and have a 165Hz 1.5K resolution display. It is said to have a mammoth 9,000mAh battery supporting 80W wired charging and 27W reverse charging. Additionally, it may have IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, a plastic frame, a 50MP+8MP rear and 32MP front camera setup, and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. On the other hand, the OnePlus Turbo 6V may come with a 144Hz 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, the same camera setup, Wi-Fi 6, the same battery except without reverse charging, the same fingerprint scanner, and Bluetooth 5.4.

OnePlus Turbo 6, OnePlus Turbo 6V Launching on January 8th in China

OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V are launching in China on January 8, 2026. Here are the official images of both devices. Turbo 6 specs: > Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 > LPDDR5X RAM > UFS 4.1 storage > Adreno 825 GPU > Android 16 > 1.5K resolution display > 165Hz refresh rate > 9,000mAh… pic.twitter.com/ip7JpRfwga — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

