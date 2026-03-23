Redmi India has officially teased its upcoming “Bolder Note”, urging fans to make reservations via the Mi.com event page. Shared on X alongside a captivating video, the announcement signals an exciting new addition to the Redmi Note series. Speculation among enthusiasts points to a premium variant, possibly the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G in a striking Cherry Red edition, boasting bold design upgrades such as a curved AMOLED display and enhanced audio. With Xiaomi’s sub-brand focusing on accessible premium features, excitement is building across India. Full specifications, pricing, and launch date remain under wraps, but early reservations are now open for this anticipated device. Redmi 15A 5G Launch in India on March 27; Check Details.

Redmi New Note Series Launching Soon

Apple could announce WWDC 2026 as soon as this week! What do you hope to see announced at WWDC this year? pic.twitter.com/YuIPRgKXo9 — Aaron (@aaronp613) March 22, 2026

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