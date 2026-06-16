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Redmi India has highlighted the camera prowess of its upcoming Redmi Turbo 5, promising exceptional performance in every moment with the tagline “Every moment. Every angle. Every frame. Faster.” The device features a 50MP Sony sensor, TurboSnap technology for rapid capture, advanced AI image editing tools, and support for 4K 60FPS videography, making it ideal for photography and videography enthusiasts. These capabilities position the Redmi Turbo 5 as a strong contender in the mid-range segment, combining speed and intelligent features for superior content creation. Redmi Turbo 5 price in India starts at INR 35,999 for 8GB+256GB variant, INR 38,999 for 12GB+256GB variant. The sale will begin on June 19, 2026. Redmi K90 Ultra Confirmed To Launch Later in June; Here's What to Expect.

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India (Photo Credits; RedmI)

Redmi Turbo 5 Camera Details

Every moment. Every angle. Every frame. Faster. From the 50MP Sony Sensor camera and TurboSnap to AI image editing and 4K 60FPS videography, the all-new REDMI Turbo 5 is engineered to capture life at full speed. Tune in: https://t.co/MrH5tHse3F pic.twitter.com/g0wD20jV10 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 16, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Redmi India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).