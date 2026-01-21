REDMI Turbo 5 Max will launch in China with a massive 9,000mAh "Jinshajiang" battery, as per a leaker. The smartphone will support 100W wired fast-charging and also offer 27W reverse charging along with 100W PPS charging protocol. The upcoming REDMI Turbo 5 Max will get five years of battery warranty and support 1600 long-cycle operation. The Redmi Turbo 5 Max is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 9500s chipset, featuring a Cortex-X925 prime core at 3.73GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores, four Cortex-A720 cores, and an Immortalis-G925 GPU with ray tracing support. Geekbench listings suggest 16GB RAM and strong performance. The phone is rumoured to sport a 1.5K OLED LTPS display, a massive 9,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and a price of around CNY 2,500 (USD 360 / INR 30,000). Redmi Turbo 5 Max Price, Specifications and Features and Leaked AnTuTu Score.

REDMI Turbo 5 Max Battery Details Leaked

REDMI Turbo 5 Max ▫️ 9000mAh🔋 Jinshajiang Battery ▫️ 100W⚡ Wired Fast Charging ▫️ 27W Reverse Wired Charging ▫️ 100W PPS Charging Protocol ▫️ 5 Years of battery warranty ▫️ 1600 Long-cycle operation #REDMI #REDMITurbo5 #REDMITurbo5Max pic.twitter.com/4ayNVMopPh — Tech Home  (@TechHome100) January 21, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

