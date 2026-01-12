Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G goes on sale in India today, January 12, 2026. The newly launched Redmi tablet is available in multiple configurations. The Wi-Fi variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 24,999, while the 5G model with the same configuration starts at INR 27,999. The top-end 5G version featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs INR 29,999. The tablet runs on HyperOS and is promised long-term software and security updates for a consistent user experience. It sports a 12-inch LCD display with 2.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support for smooth and immersive visuals. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with 8GB RAM, it delivers reliable performance for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G packs a 12,000mAh battery with fast charging, dual 8MP cameras, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and offers 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. It also supports keyboard and stylus accessories. The tablet is available in Graphite Grey, Silver, and Lavender Purple colour options, blending productivity with a premium design. POCO M8 5G Price in India, Specifications and Sale Date.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro Tablet Going on Sale Today

Tomorrow, we bridge the gap between imagination and reality. The #REDMIPad2Pro sale begins tomorrow. Starting at ₹22,999* Know More: https://t.co/I0Y0MYagSE #EverythingProOnTheGo pic.twitter.com/8btnhEWCYe — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 11, 2026

