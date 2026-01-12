India is all set to begin its 2026 space calendar on Monday, January 12, with the launch of the PSLV-C62 mission, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) prepares to deploy an advanced Earth observation satellite along with 15 co-passenger satellites from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The 260-tonne Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle is scheduled to lift off at 10:17 am IST from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, placing the EOS-N1 satellite, also known as Anvesha, into a sun-synchronous polar orbit. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Anvesha carries cutting-edge hyperspectral imaging capabilities for applications ranging from agriculture and mineral mapping to urban monitoring. The mission marks a critical return to flight for ISRO’s workhorse rocket after its last launch in 2025 was aborted due to a technical issue. Adding to the mission’s significance is AayulSAT, built by Bengaluru-based startup OrbitAID Aerospace, which will demonstrate India’s first on-orbit refuelling technology, underscoring the country’s expanding ambitions in space innovation and small-satellite launches. ISRO PSLV-C62 Mission Launch on January 12; Space Agency To Deploy EOS-N1 and 15 Co-Passenger Satellites in 1st Mission of 2026.

