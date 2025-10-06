The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi for their groundbreaking discoveries on peripheral immune tolerance. Their research revealed how the immune system distinguishes the body’s own cells from harmful invaders, preventing autoimmune diseases. Brunkow and Ramsdell discovered mutations in the Foxp3 gene, explaining severe autoimmune disorders in mice and humans. Sakaguchi later linked this gene to regulatory T cells, a class of immune cells he identified, which monitor and control other immune cells. These findings have opened new avenues for treatments in cancer, autoimmune disorders, and organ transplantation. The laureates will equally share the 11 million Swedish kronor prize. Nobel Peace Prize 2025: From Mahatma Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru, Check Full List of Indians Who Have Won or Been Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize As Pakistan and Israel Nominate US President Donald Trump for 2025 Award.

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025:

BREAKING NEWS The 2025 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi “for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance.” pic.twitter.com/nhjxJSoZEr — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of The Nobel Prize). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)