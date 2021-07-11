Richard Branson is set to fly to space aboard his Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity spaceplane on Sunday, July 11, Named "Unity 22".

Watch live at 6 am PT | 9 am ET | 2 pm BST on http://virgingalactic.com.

Wake up and watch the launch of the next space age! Our crew of #Unity22 mission specialists including @RichardBranson are just hours away from our test flight launch. Watch live tomorrow at 6 am PT | 9 am ET | 2 pm BST on https://t.co/5UalYT7Hjb. pic.twitter.com/mtpHIzjADa — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 10, 2021

