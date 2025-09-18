British billionaire Richard Branson, best known as the adventurous founder of the Virgin Group, experienced an unusual moment on the streets of New York City. While promoting his latest initiative, ‘Doorbell of Dreams,’ the 75-year-old business tycoon attempted to stop passersby for Voxpop, only to be repeatedly ignored. Despite being a global face in the business, it appears that the New Yorkers failed to recognise him. In the viral Instagram reel shared by collaborator Simon Squibb, he was captured being ignored by women. In the footage, Branson approached a series of pedestrians with a polite, “Can I ask you a question,” only to be ignored repeatedly. However, it did end well for him as he encountered a young dreamer. Meanwhile, Squibb, filming the ordeal, chimed in with a lighthearted quip, “A bit of rejection is healthy.”

Richard Branson’s Voxpop for ‘Doorbell of Dreams’ in NYC!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Squibb (@simonsquibb)

Richard Branson Allows Dreamers To Pitch Their Ideas

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)