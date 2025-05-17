Elon Musk's SpaceX launched more than 26 Starlink satellites into the LOE (Low Earth Orbit), completing its 125th mission from pad 4E in California. The company launched the satellites using its Falcon 9 rocket to boost the Starlink internet services. The mission marked the 59th Falcon 9 flight of 2025, contributing to the largest satellite constellation ever for the Starlink company. China and Russia Plan to Build Nuclear Power Station on Moon.

Falcon 9 Deployed 26 Starlink Satellites into LOE, Completed 125th Mission

Falcon 9 deploys 26 @Starlink satellites, completing our 125th mission from pad 4E in California pic.twitter.com/aUOU57erDG — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 16, 2025

