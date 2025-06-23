Elon Musk-run SpaceX successfully launched 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Monday, June 23. The launch took place at around 11:21 AM IST from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission is part of SpaceX’s to expand its Starlink satellite network to provide high-speed internet access around the world. The launch was carried out using the company’s Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX continues to strengthen its satellite internet service with the addition of 27 new Starlink satellites to improve its network capacity and coverage. Axiom Mission 4 Launch Postponed Again, NASA To Announce New Date for Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla-Led Flight to International Space Station.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Delivers 27 Starlink Satellites to Orbit From Florida

Falcon 9 delivers 27 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/253lhQRUdI — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 23, 2025

