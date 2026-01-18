SpaceX achieved a historic milestone on January 17, 2026, completing its 600th overall Falcon family mission with a successful Falcon 9 launch, as announced by the company. Elon Musk congratulated the team, noting that Falcon is likely to surpass 1,000 missions before retirement, highlighting the rocket’s remarkable reliability and reusability. The celebratory post featured a striking collage of 64 Falcon launch images, symbolising the programme’s rapid growth and dominance in orbital access. This achievement underscores SpaceX’s transformation of the space industry through rapid, cost-effective launches, primarily supporting Starlink deployments and commercial payloads. The Falcon 9’s reusability has enabled unprecedented launch cadences, with 2025 recording more than 165 missions. NASA Makes History With First Medical Evacuation as Ailing Astronaut Returns to Earth Early.

Elon Musk Congratulates SpaceX Team for Falcon 9's 600th Mission

Congratulations on 600 missions! Falcon will probably exceed 1000 missions before retiring. https://t.co/U4wAWRecmp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2026

