Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) experienced a significant global outage on Thursday, March 26, 2026, leaving thousands of users unable to access their feeds. According to tracking site Downdetector, reports began surging around 12:20 PM IST, with over 30,000 complaints logged within the hour. Users primarily cited issues with the mobile application and "nothing to show" errors on their timelines. While services began to stabilize by 1:00 PM IST, the disruption impacted major regions including the U.S., UK, India, and Germany. This incident follows a string of recent technical hurdles for the Elon Musk-owned platform, though the company has yet to release an official statement regarding the root cause of today's connectivity failure. X Down: Elon Musk-Owned Social Platform Restored in India Following Major Outage Affecting Thousands Users.

Elon Musk-Owned X Hit by Fresh Technical Glitch

JUST IN - X down: Platform experiences outage pic.twitter.com/KfMozIli7P — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 26, 2026

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