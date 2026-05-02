1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Canada’s mixed 4x100m relay team made history at the World Athletics Relays 2026 in Botswana. The quartet of Eliezer Adjibi, Marie-Eloïse Leclair, Duan Asemota, and Audrey Leduc clocked a remarkable 40.07 seconds, establishing a new world record in the discipline. The team delivered a seamless display at the National Stadium to clinch the first heat in the event, thus setting an inaugural world record in mixed 4x100m. Check Men's Top 5 Marathon World Records As Sabastian Sawe Became First To Hit Sub-Two-Hour Finish In Race Conditions.

Canada Set World Record in Mixed 4x100 Relay

WORLD RECORD!!! Canada 🇨🇦 sets an inaugural World Record of 40.07s to win the first heat of mixed 4x100m at the World Relays in Botswana! Germany 🇩🇪 finished 2nd in 40.15s, followed by Netherlands 🇳🇱 (40.20) and Nigeria 🇳🇬 (40.24) pic.twitter.com/Bpyw3jBzBr — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) May 2, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (TrackGazette). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).