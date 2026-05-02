Canada Sets Mixed 4x100m World Record with Stunning 40.07s at World Athletics Relays 2026
The quartet of Eliezer Adjibi, Marie-Eloïse Leclair, Duan Asemota, and Audrey Leduc clocked a remarkable 40.07 seconds, establishing a new world record in the discipline.
Canada’s mixed 4x100m relay team made history at the World Athletics Relays 2026 in Botswana. The quartet of Eliezer Adjibi, Marie-Eloïse Leclair, Duan Asemota, and Audrey Leduc clocked a remarkable 40.07 seconds, establishing a new world record in the discipline. The team delivered a seamless display at the National Stadium to clinch the first heat in the event, thus setting an inaugural world record in mixed 4x100m. Check Men's Top 5 Marathon World Records As Sabastian Sawe Became First To Hit Sub-Two-Hour Finish In Race Conditions.
Canada Set World Record in Mixed 4x100 Relay
WORLD RECORD!!!
Canada 🇨🇦 sets an inaugural World Record of 40.07s to win the first heat of mixed 4x100m at the World Relays in Botswana!
Germany 🇩🇪 finished 2nd in 40.15s, followed by Netherlands 🇳🇱 (40.20) and Nigeria 🇳🇬 (40.24) pic.twitter.com/Bpyw3jBzBr
— Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) May 2, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).