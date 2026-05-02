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Canada Sets Mixed 4x100m World Record with Stunning 40.07s at World Athletics Relays 2026

The quartet of Eliezer Adjibi, Marie-Eloïse Leclair, Duan Asemota, and Audrey Leduc clocked a remarkable 40.07 seconds, establishing a new world record in the discipline.

Published: May 02, 2026 05:58 PM IST
Canada Sets Mixed 4x100m World Record with Stunning 40.07s at World Athletics Relays 2026
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Canada’s mixed 4x100m relay team made history at the World Athletics Relays 2026 in Botswana. The quartet of Eliezer Adjibi, Marie-Eloïse Leclair, Duan Asemota, and Audrey Leduc clocked a remarkable 40.07 seconds, establishing a new world record in the discipline. The team delivered a seamless display at the National Stadium to clinch the first heat in the event, thus setting an inaugural world record in mixed 4x100m. Check Men's Top 5 Marathon World Records As Sabastian Sawe Became First To Hit Sub-Two-Hour Finish In Race Conditions.

Canada Set World Record in Mixed 4x100 Relay

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

4x100m Mixed Relay Event 4x100m relay Audrey Leduc Canada Canada Mixed Relay Team Duan Asemota