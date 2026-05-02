xAI Voice Cloning API Launched, Allows Developers To Create Custom AI Voices in Under 2 Minutes

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

xAI has rolled out Voice Cloning via the Grok API, enabling developers to create custom voices from short audio recordings in less than two minutes or select from a library of over 80 pre-built voices across 28 languages. The feature supports a wide range of applications, including personalised voice agents, audiobooks, video game characters, and more. Users can generate natural, expressive speech for interactive experiences with ease. This update significantly enhances the capabilities of Grok-powered voice applications, making high-quality, custom audio generation more accessible. Developers can now build more engaging and personalised voice experiences through the xAI platform. Full details and integration guidance are available on the official xAI website. Elon Musk Admits xAI Used OpenAI Models for Grok Training During Federal Testimony.

xAI Launched Voice Cloning Via API

Voice Cloning is now live via the xAI API! Create a custom voice in less than 2 minutes or select from our library of 80+ voices across 28 languages to personalize your voice agents, audiobooks, video game characters, and more.https://t.co/EjxjXssQtd pic.twitter.com/iR8AW2UOgo — xAI (@xai) May 1, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (xAI X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 07:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).