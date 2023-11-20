Some users have reported upto five-second lag when they watch YouTube videos on browsers other than Chrome, such as Firefox and Edge, Android Authority reported. They don’t have any extensions or ad-blockers installed. The lag disappears when they change their user agent to Chrome, which suggests that the problem is related to the browser, the report added. YouTube New Update: Google-Owned YouTube Experimenting With AI Tool That Lets Users Get Answers And Details About Videos They Watch.

YouTube Slowing Down Videos for Firefox Users

