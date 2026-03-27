A helicopter crashed on a remote beach on the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Thursday afternoon, leaving five people injured. The aircraft, carrying one pilot and four passengers, went down at Kalalau Beach along the rugged Na Pali Coast. Local authorities, including the Kauai Fire Department, responded to the scene, though the severity of the injuries remains unconfirmed. The Na Pali Coast is a popular tourist destination famed for its steep cliffs and waterfalls, often explored via helicopter as much of the terrain is inaccessible by road. Investigations into the cause of the crash are currently ongoing. Helicopter Crash in Nepal: Air Dynasty Chopper Crashes During Landing in Khotang, One Injured (Watch Video).

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