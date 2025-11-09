A Russian Ka-226 helicopter crashed in Dagestan on November 7, killing five people, including four employees of the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant (KEMZ) and the flight mechanic. The dramatic crash, captured on video, shows the pilot struggling to control the aircraft after its tail broke off, briefly hovering over shallow waters before spinning out of control and hitting the ground. KEMZ, a defence firm under US sanctions for supplying systems to Sukhoi and MiG jets used in the Ukraine war, lost four senior staff members in the accident. The Ka-226, a twin-engine light utility helicopter, was attempting an emergency landing when it became uncontrollable. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, has described the crash as a "disaster" and launched a formal investigation. Vladimir Putin’s Helicopter Was Caught in ‘Epicentre’ of Massive Ukrainian Drone Offensive During His Visit to Kursk Region, Russian Army Official Reveals.

Russia Helicopter Loses Tail, Crashes in Dagestan, Killing 5

🚨Russian Helicopter Breaks Mid-Air Before Fiery Crash. 5 Dead A Ka-226 chopper crashed in Dagestan killing 5 people including 4 staff from defense firm KEMZ Video shows the pilot trying to control the helicopter even after its tail broke off, briefly hovering before spinning… pic.twitter.com/eZzsYlBojd — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Nabila Jamal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

