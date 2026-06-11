Donald Trump Nominates Jay Clayton As Permanent Director of National Intelligence

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U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the nomination of Jay Clayton to serve as the next permanent Director of National Intelligence (DNI), a key position overseeing the country's intelligence agencies. Clayton currently serves as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and is widely known for his previous tenure as chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). During his time at the SEC, Clayton played a significant role in shaping financial market regulations and overseeing major enforcement actions. If confirmed, Clayton will lead the U.S. intelligence community and coordinate intelligence efforts across multiple agencies. The nomination marks another major personnel move by the Trump administration as it continues to reshape leadership across critical government institutions. Tulsi Gabbard Resigns: US Spy Chief Steps Down From Her Role as Director of National Intelligence After Husband’s Cancer Diagnosis.

Trump Nominates Jay Clayton as Director of National Intelligence

JUST IN - Trump is nominating former Securities and Exchange Commission head Jay Clayton as director of national intelligence — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 11, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of the Insider Paper), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 11:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).