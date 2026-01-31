Elon Musk Glad to See Epstein File Released, Calls for Prosecution of Crimes Following DOJ Document Disclosure

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Elon Musk addressed the recent release of the Jeffrey Epstein files on 31 January 2026, stating on X: “No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released, and I’m glad that has finally happened.” He added: “I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to visit his island or fly on his ‘Lolita Express’, but I was well aware that some email exchanges could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name.” Musk emphasised: “I don’t care about that, but what I do care about is that we at least attempt to prosecute those who committed serious crimes with Epstein, especially regarding the heinous exploitation of underage girls.” His comments came amid the US Department of Justice’s disclosure of millions of pages of documents, including old emails exchanged between Musk and Epstein from 2012 to 2014 discussing potential visits to Epstein’s island. Musk has consistently maintained that he never went and rejected such invitations. The post underscored his call for transparency and accountability, placing justice for victims above personal attacks. New Epstein Files Claim Bill Gates Allegedly Sought Antibiotics for STD After S*x With 'Russian Girls'.

Elon Musk Happy to See Epstein Files Getting Released

No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I’m glad that has finally happened. I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his “Lolita Express”, but was well aware that some email… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).