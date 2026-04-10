Meta is facing a fresh class-action lawsuit that accuses it of secretly allowing employees, contractors including Accenture, and third parties to read, intercept and store private WhatsApp messages without user consent. The claim directly challenges the app’s long-standing marketing of end-to-end encryption using the Signal protocol, which WhatsApp has promoted as ensuring “only you and the recipient can read it.” Elon Musk weighed in on X, stating simply: “Can’t trust WhatsApp.” WhatsApp has rejected the allegations as “categorically false and absurd,” insisting messages remain fully encrypted and inaccessible to anyone except sender and recipient. The lawsuit has reignited global debate over digital privacy and trust in Meta’s messaging platforms. WhatsApp To Soon Let You Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number, Know Details.

Elon Musk Criticises WhatsApp Amid Lawsuit

WhatsApp E2EE Lie, Alleges X User

🚨 WhatsApp’s “end-to-end encrypted” privacy is a total lie. New class-action lawsuit just dropped: Meta secretly let employees, contractors like Accenture, and third parties read, intercept, and store your private messages WITHOUT consent. All while marketing it as “only you… pic.twitter.com/vlRnOgbJ1g — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 9, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Elon Musk's X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)