Mumbai, January 31: A significant new tranche of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation was released by the United States Department of Justice on Friday, containing more than three million pages of records. The files, which include call logs, photographs, and email exchanges, feature several high-profile figures such as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. While the documents provide a deeper look into Epstein’s extensive social network, officials have cautioned that the presence of names in the files does not necessarily imply criminal wrongdoing.

The release has reignited scrutiny of the ties between the late financier and some of the world’s most powerful individuals. The cache includes records ranging from official FBI tips to personal email drafts, some of which contain unverified and highly sensationalist claims. New Epstein Files News: 3 Million Pages and 2000 Videos Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Released, Who Are in Them?.

Allegations Surrounding Bill Gates

Among the most contentious items in the release are draft emails allegedly written by Epstein in July 2013. In these messages, Epstein appears to lash out at Gates for ending their association after six years. The emails contain extraordinary claims, alleging that Gates previously sought Epstein’s help in concealing a s*xually transmitted infection from his then-wife, Melinda French Gates.

A spokesperson for Bill Gates issued a forceful denial following the release, describing the claims as "absurd and completely false." The representative stated that the documents merely demonstrate Epstein’s frustration at his inability to maintain a philanthropic relationship with Gates and his subsequent attempts to "entrap and defame" the Microsoft founder.

Emails Detail Elon Musk's Enquiries

The documents also provide new details regarding Elon Musk's communications with Epstein. Email exchanges from 2012 and 2013 appear to show the billionaire enquiring about visiting Epstein’s private island, Little St James. In one message from December 2013, Musk reportedly asked if there was a "good time to visit" while he was in the Caribbean for the holidays.

Epstein Case Investigative Records

While the emails show a cordial tone and discussions of logistics, there is no evidence in the files to suggest that Musk ever actually made the trip. Musk has previously described Epstein as a "creep" and denied visiting the island, though these newly released records appear to contradict his earlier public statements regarding the extent of their communications. Epstein Files: US Justice Department Releases 3 Million Pages From Its Jeffrey Epstein Files.

The Department of Justice noted that the cache includes a vast array of materials, including unverified tips submitted to the FBI. Officials emphasized that some documents contain "untrue and sensationalist claims" that were submitted by the public. The massive data dump is expected to be the final planned release from the federal investigation into Epstein’s associates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

