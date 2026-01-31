US Government Enters Partial Shutdown After Funding Deadline Missed

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A partial US government shutdown began on Saturday, January 31, just months after the last shutdown, after Congress failed to pass a full funding package by the January 30 deadline. While the duration of the shutdown remains uncertain, it is expected to be shorter due to renewed bipartisan momentum in Washington. The Senate on Friday approved a stopgap spending bill extending funding for the Department of Homeland Security for two weeks, allowing continued operations of agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol. The bill also funds other federal agencies through September as negotiations on ICE reforms continue. US Government Shutdown 2025: America to Cut Flight Operations by 10% As Shutdown Hits Air Travel.

US Government Enters Partial Shutdown

BREAKING: Partial U.S. government shutdown begins pic.twitter.com/YIY9quJLoq — BNO News (@BNONews) January 31, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of BNO News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).