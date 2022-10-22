In a shocking incident, two nurses of the Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Texas of United States were shot at by an unidentified man, the WFAA reported. The police swung into action as soon as informed. The suspect in the shooting incident has been taken into custody. US Gun Violence: 5 Injured in Shooting at Kennywood in Pennsylvania.

Check Tweet:

