A woman was found dead after her car plunged into the Niagara River. Officials were unable to make a land rescue due to which a helicopter and rescue swimmer were used to reach the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch Video:

A woman died after her car was submerged steps away from Niagara Falls on the U.S.-Canada border and a dramatic rescue came up short pic.twitter.com/MIAEZ8k9XG — Reuters (@Reuters) December 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)