A mass stabbing near Dam Square in Amsterdam on Thursday, March 27, left at least five people injured, prompting a swift police response. Authorities have arrested a suspect, but the motive remains unclear. The area has been cordoned off, with multiple ambulances and a trauma helicopter deployed. Local reports indicate that a city council meeting was interrupted due to the attack. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. UK Knife Attack: Eight Injured in Mass Stabbing at Children’s Club in Southport, Suspect Arrested.

Suspect in Custody After Mass Stabbing Near Dam Square

🚨🇳🇱 BREAKING: MASS STABBING NEAR DAM SQUARE IN AMSTERDAM At least 5 people have been stabbed near Dam Square in the heart of Amsterdam. The suspect is reportedly in custody. Police have not released details on the motive. Source: JP, AZ Intel pic.twitter.com/84lLUvTkuJ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 27, 2025

