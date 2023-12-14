In what can be seen as a major political development, the US House on Wednesday, December 13, authorised the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Notably, the 221-212 party-line vote put the entire House Republican conference on record in support of an impeachment process. Soon after the house passed the resolution for an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden, the President issued a statement. Slamming the Republicans, President Joe Biden said that they were wasting their time while terming the impeachment inquiry as a "baseless political stunt" that "is not supported by facts". US House Approves Impeachment Inquiry Against President Joe Biden As Republicans Rally Behind Investigation.

President Joe Biden Releases Statement

President Biden releases statement regarding impeachment inquiry Says House Republicans are wasting their time on a "baseless political stunt" that "is not supported by facts." pic.twitter.com/lORmUuqnzF — BNO News (@BNONews) December 13, 2023

