A video going viral on social media shows a British man unknowingly playing with the world's deadliest octopus while vacationing in the Philippines. The man, identified as Andy McConnell, shared the video of himself playing with the blue-ringed octopus on Instagram. "My close encounter with death," McConnell wrote while sharing his experience. The viral clip shows the UK resident filming himself as he handles a blue-ringed octopus, which can paralyse its victim by blocking nerve transmission. According to the National Library of Medicine, the toxin from the blue-ringed octopus is about 1000 times more deadly to humans than cyanide. "Turns out that it was a blue-ringed octopus, instantly recognisable to Aussies & others as the world’s first / second / third most venomous animal," Andy McConnell said. The journalist and glass historian also said that exploring the world alone, 11,000 km from home, inevitably involves taking risks. Dead Whale in Philippines Had 40kg of Plastic Trash in Stomach, Activists Calls It ‘Worst Case of Poisoning’.

NEW: British man unknowingly starts playing with the world's deadliest octopus while vacationing in the Philippines. The man filmed himself handling a blue-ringed octopus, which can paralyze its victim by blocking nerve transmission. According to the National Library of… pic.twitter.com/4MvUFD5FL8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 16, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy McConnell (@decanterman)

