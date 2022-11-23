A mass shooting was reported at Walmart in Chesapeake in the US state of Virginia on Wednesday. Multiple fatalities and injuries were reported. There’s still a massive police response outside of the store as seen below in the video. Mass Shooting at a Walmart Store in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Check Tweet Below:

BREAKING: Multiple victims after mass shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia - WAVY — BNO News (@BNONews) November 23, 2022

Video of Shooting Site:

🇺🇸 New Video- Massive Emergency Response To Active Shooter Situation At Walmart In Chesapeake, Virginia.pic.twitter.com/z4pZG7nCkl — Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) November 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)