A mass shoot out was reported at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia on Wednesday. Multiple fatalities and injuries were reported. According to some reports, the store manager opened the fire. More details are awaited.

Mass Shooting at Walmart:

BREAKING: Mass shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 23, 2022

Walmart Manager Opens Fire:

🚨#BREAKING: A Walmart manager has shot multiple employees ⁰ 📌#Chesapeake l #VA ⁰ Police are to responding to multiple fatalities and injuries inside a Walmart superstore in VA with officials saying the Manager at Walmart Started to open fire shooting Multiple employees inside pic.twitter.com/JgnCleOvz3 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 23, 2022

Shoot Out At Walmart:

It was a manager at the Chesapeake Walmart shooting according to this survivor on Facebook. https://t.co/1W6he9ZW13 — (((Errol Musk))) (@SarkastikB) November 23, 2022

