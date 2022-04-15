Hackers linked to North Korea were responsible for a $620-million cryptocurrency heist last month, US authorities said Thursday. As per the reports, the heist targeted players of the popular Axie Infinity game.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: US authorities say hackers linked to North Korea were responsible for $620 million theft of cryptocurrency assets — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)