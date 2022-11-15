Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, Hun Sen tested positive after hosting the ASEAN summit. Video: Ship Crashes Into Rio Niterio Bridge in Rio de Janeiro, Dramatic Moment of Boat Hitting Bridge Caught on Camera.

Hun Sen Tests Positive for COVID-19

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen tests positive for COVID-19 after hosting ASEAN summit — BNO News (@BNOFeed) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)