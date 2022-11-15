In a shocking incident that took place in Brazil, a ship crashed into a bridge in Rio de Janeiro. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the video, ambulance and other emergency vehicles can be seen on the bridge after a huge cruise ship crashed into the bridge in Rio de Janeiro. According to reports, the authorities closed the President Costa e Silva Bridge, which is also known as the Rio-Niteroi Bridge, to all traffic after a vessel, reportedly abandoned and moved by strong winds, collided with the bridge on November. 14. Reportedly, the bridge connects Rio de Janeiro with Niteroi in Rio de Janeiro State. Tesla Car Crash Video: Model Y Takes Off at High Speed While Trying To Park in China, Swerves and Crashes After Killing Two People; CCTV Footages Go Viral.

Ship Crashes Into Bridge in Rio de Janeiro

WATCH: Ship crashes into bridge in Rio de Janeiro pic.twitter.com/d4oAolRHmV — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 15, 2022

