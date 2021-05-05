Canada Approves Giving Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine to Children Ages 12 and Up:

Canada authorizes the use of Pfizer's #COVID19 vaccine for children from 12 to 15 age group, the first dose to be allowed for people that young: Reuters quoting Supriya Sharma, a senior adviser at Health Canada — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)