Canada is preparing to impose retaliatory tariffs on the US after President Donald Trump signed an order on February 1, 2025, imposing steep import taxes on Canada, Mexico, and China. The move, fulfilling a key post-campaign promise, has sparked concerns over rising inflation and economic disruptions across North America. Canadian officials condemned the decision and vowed countermeasures to protect their economy. Businesses fear supply chain disruptions and increased costs, while trade relations between the nations grow tense. Mexico and China have also announced plans for retaliatory actions, escalating fears of a broader trade conflict in the coming months. Donald Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs on Canada, Mexico and 10% on China, Raising Prospect of Higher Costs for US Consumers.

Canada Set To Impose Retaliatory Tariffs on US

BREAKING: Canada is set to impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)