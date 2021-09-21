A CIA officer has reported symptoms of Havana Syndrome. The officer, who is not identified, was on a visit to India with the director of the agency William Burns. Havana Syndrome is a mysterious syndrome that has been affecting US diplomats lately, the first case was reported in 2016. The Havana Syndrome has symptoms like nausea, migraines, memory lapses and dizziness. What Is Havana Syndrome? All You Need To Know About the Mysterious Health Condition Plaguing US Diplomats.

CIA officer reports Havana syndrome symptoms on India trip -reports https://t.co/UHX3FpM2QM pic.twitter.com/ENasX0qdc7 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 21, 2021

