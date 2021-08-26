The 'Havana Syndrome' is a mysterious syndrome that has been plaguing the officials in the United States of America (USA) lately. The mysterious set of ailments has left several US diplomats with severe headaches, nausea, and brain damage over the past few weeks. The Havana Syndrome comes with a wide range of symptoms ranging from dizziness, nausea, migraines to memory lapses. It got its name as 'Havana Syndrome' as it was first reported by American diplomats and other government employees in the Cuba capital beginning in 2016.

Here's How the Syndrome Got Its Name

The Havana syndrome was first detected in 2016 among spies and diplomats working at the American embassy in Havana. The ailment came to light again now after US officials said that two separate cases of unexplained health incidents were reported by US personnel in Vietnam within the past week.

Havana Syndrome Symptoms

The symptoms of Havana syndrome include nausea, hearing loss, memory loss, dizziness. While some reported hearing a loud piercing sound and feeling severe pressure in the face, the others reported tinnitus, ear pain, vertigo, brain fog, loss of balance, muscle control, and loss of vision and hearing. The health problems typically had a sudden onset where the victim would suddenly begin hearing strange grating noises that they perceived as coming from a specific direction. Some affected ones experienced it as a pressure or a vibration; or as a sensation comparable to driving a car with the window partly rolled down. The duration of these noises ranged from 20 seconds to 30 minutes, and always happened while the diplomats were either at home or in hotel rooms. Other people nearby, family members and guests in neighboring rooms did not report hearing anything. According to reports, people who have been reported to be affected with the Havana Syndrome said they heard a 'focused, high-pitched and sharp sound' that left them nauseated. In some cases, people affected with the syndrome experienced bleeding noses, headaches, and mild concussions.

However, the cause for Havana syndrome has not been ascertained yet and investigations are on. Some experts believed that the syndrome was being "intentionally" caused.

Kamala Harris Continues With Asia Tour Despite Reports Of Havana Syndrome

Reports inform that the US government had earlier dismissed complaints regarding Havana Syndrome for several years, but the latest cases that have emerged have raised concerns. On Tuesday, Press secretary Jen Psaki warned US officials at a White House press briefing and said, "US officials, take any reported incident of Havana syndrome seriously".

The US government uses 'anomalous health incident' to describe the Havana syndrome. On August 25, US Vice President Kamala Harris' trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed several hours by an investigation into two possible cases of the so-called Havana Syndrome in Hanoi, administration officials said.

The Havana Syndrome is not just found in the US, but also has been reported in several other countries. A report by New York Times informed that dozens of "spies and diplomats in Havana now encompasses more than 130 possible cases". The health ailments have been reported by Americans serving in other countries, including Germany, Austria, Russia and China.

