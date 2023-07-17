Crimean Bridge was attacked on July 17. According to initial reports, a blast or multiple blasts hit Crimean Bridge which connects the Crimean peninsula to the Russian region of Krasnodar. Russia-appointed Governor Sergei Aksyonov said the vehicular movement on Crimean Bridge has been halted due to "an emergency situation". As per Aksyonov, the "emergency situation" was unfolding on the 145th pillar of the bridge from the Krasnodar territory. Meanwhile, a video showing chaos at Crimean Bridge has surfaced online. Video: Huge Fire Erupts on Bridge Connecting Russia to Crimea After Fuel Tanker Explosion.

Crimean Bridge Attack Video:

Footage after reported attack on Crimean Bridge. https://t.co/qb3Uy7RKGD — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 17, 2023

BREAKING: Explosion hits the Crimean Bridge, causing multiple injuries — BNO News (@BNONews) July 17, 2023

BREAKING: Reports of explosions and emergency situation on the bridge linking Crimea with Russia — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 17, 2023

Crimean Bridge Shut:

The Crimean bridge is closed. The Russian police officer says "either use ferry or go back home" pic.twitter.com/1F9Dsf9ArK — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) July 17, 2023

A huge traffic jam near thr Crimean bridge. The cars are turning back pic.twitter.com/7lb52JYGut — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) July 17, 2023

