US President Donald Trump hinted on August 5 that he will “probably not” run for president again in 2028. Speaking in a CNBC interview, Trump said, “No. Probably not,” when asked about running for a third term, though he added with a laugh that he’d like to run and boasts his best poll numbers ever. While he remains popular among Republican voters, Trump’s comments suggest he may be stepping back from another presidential bid. Notably, the US Constitution’s 22nd Amendment bars a president from being elected more than twice, even in non-consecutive terms. Medicine Import Tariffs May Go Up to 250%: US President Donald Trump.

