US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, November 10 (local time), said the American government shutdown is soon coming to an end. “It looks like we’re getting close to the shutdown ending. You’ll know very soon," US President Donald Trump told reporters, signalling optimism after weeks of political stalemate. According to CNN, the Senate leaders have reached a deal to fund the federal government through 30 January. The chamber is expected to hold a vote between 8:30 and 9 p.m. ET, with at least eight Senate Democrats agreeing to support the temporary funding measure. BBC Executives Resign: British Broadcasting Corporation’s Director-General Tim Davie and Chief Executive Deborah Turness Quit Over Escalating Scandal on Impartiality and Bias.

‘Getting Close to Ending’, Says Donald Trump

.@POTUS: "It looks like we're getting close to the shutdown ending. You'll know very soon." pic.twitter.com/Qp2qR1DeaF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of White House Rapid Response). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)