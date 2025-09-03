US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, September 2 that the US military carried out a drone strike on a Venezuela-origin speedboat allegedly transporting narcotics in the southern Caribbean, killing 11 suspected members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. Trump, who shared drone footage of the strike on his Truth Social platform, said the boat was "positively identified" as being operated by the group, which Washington has designated a foreign terrorist organisation. He stressed that the strike marked part of his administration’s crackdown on drug trafficking routes into the US. The fiery explosion captured in the video showed the vessel engulfed in flames shortly after being targeted. Trump further claimed the gang operates under the control of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a charge Caracas denies. ‘Smiling Manifestation of a Troika’: US Media Blames Donald Trump for ‘Show of Unity’ at SCO Summit 2025.

Donald Trump Shares Drone Footage of US Military Strike

BREAKING: U.S. military strike kills 11 suspected Tren de Aragua cartel members on vessel off the coast of Venezuela, Trump says pic.twitter.com/xNe6YVQl2W — BNO News (@BNONews) September 2, 2025

11 Suspected Tren de Aragua Members Killed

JUST IN: President Trump releases video footage of the U.S. military conducting a strike on a vessel carrying drugs from Venezuela. "Today the U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being… pic.twitter.com/HjpFdWHQlj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 2, 2025

