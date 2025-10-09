US President Donald Trump on Thursday personally spoke with the families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza after Israel and Hamas agreed on Gaza peace deal, assuring them that all 48 hostages would be released on Monday. A video shared on social media captured the emotional moment, showing family members eagerly listening to the President’s call. One family member praised Trump, saying, “You have the best crowd in the world,” while others repeatedly shouted “thank you” and “you did it.” Another added, “We believe in you…we trust you fulfilled the mission until every hostage is home. Blessed be the peacemakers. God bless you, Mr. President.” Trump responded warmly, repeating, “The hostages will come back. They’re all coming back on Monday,” as the families cheered. The call ended with heartfelt chants of “We love you.” ‘Hostages Will Be Released Very Soon’: Donald Trump Says Israel, Hamas Both Sign Off on ‘First Phase’ of Gaza Peace Plan.

Donald Trump Speaks To Families of Israeli Hostages Held in Gaza

🚨🎥President Trump just spoke with the families of the hostages. “The hostages will come back, they’re all coming back on Monday!” pic.twitter.com/yQvJX31Icx — Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) October 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Neria Kraus), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

